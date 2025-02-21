Birkenstock Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Improves

Birkenstock saw “strong double-digit revenue growth across all segments” including 16% in the Americas, 17% in EMEA and 47% in APAC.

Birkenstock Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Birkenstock (BIRK) shares slipped 4.6% in after-hours trading on Thursday even as the footwear maker posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Earnings per share came in at EUR 0.18 ($0.19), beating consensus expectations of $0.17. It posted revenue of EUR 362 million ($379.71 million), up 19%, beating estimates of $372.33 million, according to Stocktwits data.

The company’s top-line growth was thanks to strong consumer demand over the holiday season. Specifically, its close-toe silhouettes grew at more than twice the pace of the group average and increased share of business by 600 basis points, according to a company statement.

Birkenstock saw “strong double-digit revenue growth across all segments” including 16% in the Americas, 17% in EMEA and 47% in APAC.

“Our clogs, other closed-toe shoes and boots performed very well, with share of business up 600 bps year-over-year. We once again saw very strong growth across all of our segments, with APAC coming in exceptionally strong as we accelerated the pace of store openings and deliveries to some B2B partners in the quarter,” said Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock. “With the strong start to the year, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our guidance for 2025.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volume climbed to ‘high’ from ‘low.’

Screenshot 2025-02-21 at 1.09.21 PM.png

For 2025, Birkenstock confirmed revenue growth outlook between 15%-17% in constant currency terms.

Piper Sandler recently assumed coverage of Birkenstock with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $65 price target.

Birkenstock stock is down 4.6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

(Conversion: EUR 1 = $1.04)<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice? iwh

What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice?

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Karnataka Pulse | Say Goodbye to Long Movie Ads? Bengaluru Man Wins Case Against PVR INOX

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Portfolios of Ministers after 1st Cabinet Meet | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

BJP’s Mohan Bisht on Likelihood of Becoming Dy Speaker of Delhi Assembly | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Video Icon
Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Trump Claims 'BRICS States Just Broke Up', Slams Biden Over Group's Currency 'Threat'

Video Icon