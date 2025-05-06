BioCryst Pharmaceuticals raised its 2025 revenue and expense forecasts, projecting net income and positive cash flow for the year.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) jumped to their highest levels since January 2023 on Monday, buoyed by strong Q1 results and an upbeat revision to full-year 2025 guidance, sparking a fresh wave of retail investor interest.

The company raised its full-year 2025 global net ORLADEYO revenue forecast to between $580 million and $600 million from a previous range of $535 million to $550 million.

It also increased its full-year 2025 operating expense outlook to $440 million to $450 million, from a prior estimate of $425 million to $435 million.

The expense figure excludes non-cash stock compensation.

BioCryst said it now expects to deliver net income and positive cash flows in 2025, accelerating its timeline for sustainable profitability by a year.

The cash flow outlook reflects the improvement in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments from year-end 2024 to year-end 2025 and excludes the impact of a $75 million Pharmakon prepayment made in April 2025.

"We started 2025 with another quarter of outstanding performance," said CEO Jon Stonehouse.

Orladeyo (berotralstat) is BioCryst's oral, once-daily treatment approved for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients aged 12 and older.

It works by inhibiting plasma kallikrein, an enzyme involved in excessive bradykinin production, which causes the sudden and severe swelling episodes associated with HAE.

For the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $145.534 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $127.79 million.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was rated "extremely bullish" amid "extremely high" message volume.

One user said they were hopeful Stonehouse would initiate a share buyback to make up for what they called "the debacle a few years back." They called the stock's rise well deserved and expected it to increase.

Another user noted that their $10 call options were performing well, adding that they had held the position since January.

According to Koyfin, the stock holds a consensus rating of 'Strong Buy,' with 12 analysts covering BioCryst. The average rating score is 4.42 on a 5-point scale.

The breakdown includes 5 'Buy' recommendations, 6 'Strong Buy' recommendations, 1 'Hold' recommendation, and no 'Sell' or 'Strong Sell' recommendations.

Shares of BioCryst have risen nearly 41% so far this year.

