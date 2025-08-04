CEO Jon Stonehouse stated during the company’s earnings call on Monday that the firm’s Netherton Syndrome and DME pipeline programs remain on track to have some data by the end of the year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is now looking forward to data on its Netherton Syndrome and DME pipeline programs after its second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations on the strong performance of its Orladeyo drug.

“Our Netherton Syndrome and DME (diabetic macular edema) pipeline programs remain on track to have some data by the end of the year,” said CEO Jon Stonehouse on the company’s earnings call on Monday. The company is enrolling patients for an early-stage trial of both investigational drugs.

Netherton syndrome is a rare genetic disorder primarily affecting the skin, hair, and immune system, in which patients experience severe skin problems, including redness, scaling, and blistering, as well as hair abnormalities like bamboo hair.

DME, meanwhile, is a leading cause of vision loss in people with diabetes. Fluid accumulates in the central part of the eye’s retina, causing swelling and blurry or distorted vision.

A company spokesperson said on the call that the firm is looking at data on several endpoints, including the penetration of the drug in the skin, and on potential efficacy endpoints, including itching and healing of the skin with its investigational drug for Netherton syndrome. For the company’s investigational drug for DME, the company is looking at the effect of the drug on the retina and the potential for reducing the swelling in the retina after a dose of the drug.

For the second quarter, the company reported total revenue of $163.35 million, compared to $109.33 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $149.22 million, as per data from Fiscal AI.

Orladeyo, the company’s medicine used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE), accounted for a whopping 96% of the company’s total revenue in the quarter. Orladeyo's net revenue in the quarter jumped 45% to $156.8 million.

For the full year, the company now expects global net Orladeyo revenue to be between $580 million and $600 million, even when excluding fourth quarter European revenue after the expected closing of the sale of its European business. Biocryst in June said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its European Orladeyo business to Neopharmed Gentili for up to $264 million. Closing of the transaction is expected by early October.

The company said that it also remains on track to deliver net income and positive cash flows for the full year 2025.

BCRX stock is up by about 12% this year and over the past 12 months.

