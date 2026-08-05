BioCryst raised its full-year 2026 total revenue outlook to $690 million to $715 million, up from its previous estimates of $635 million to $660 million.

Second-quarter revenue rose 34% year over year to $218.3 million, topping analyst expectations of $183.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Orladeyo generated $158.2 million in revenue during the quarter, contributing around 72% of the total revenue.

The firm recognized over $55 million in revenue tied to its licensing agreement in Europe for Navenibart.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) raised its full-year revenue guidance after another strong quarter, highlighting continued growth for its hereditary angioedema (HAE) treatment therapy and the launch of a new oral pellet formulation for children.

“We are especially excited to have begun shipments of the Orladeyo oral pellet formulation – an important milestone for children living with hereditary angioedema,” said Charlie Gayer, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioCryst.

HAE is a rare genetic condition that causes episodes of swelling in different parts of a child’s body, including the face, hands, and feet. BCRX shares rose as much as 7.2% before shedding some of the gains. It is currently trading 3% higher.

BCRX Raises FY26 Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 34% year over year to $218.3 million, topping analyst expectations of $183.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Earnings came in at $0.3 per share, ahead of Street estimates of $0.12. This was also Biocryst’s fifth straight quarterly earnings beat.

Orladeyo generated $158.2 million in revenue during the quarter, contributing around 72% of the total revenue. The firm recognized over $55 million in revenue tied to its licensing agreement in Europe for its other investigational hereditary angioedema therapy, Navenibart.

BioCryst also raised its full-year 2026 total revenue outlook to $690 million to $715 million, up from its previous estimates of $635 million to $660 million. It maintained Orladeyo revenue guidance of $625 million to $645 million.

Netherton Syndrome Therapy Remains On Track For Data Readout By Year End

Beyond Orladeyo, BioCryst said its investigational therapy BCX17725 for Netherton syndrome, another rare genetic condition affecting the skin, hair and the immune system, remains on track to generate early patient data by the end of 2026.

What Retail Thinks About BCRX

Retail sentiment surrounding BCRX on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid a 92% increase in message volumes.

One user expects a buyout of the company in the $18 to $22 per share range, implying a 138% premium over the current price.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user expects the stock to climb above $15.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained more than 24% so far this year.

Also read: Eli Lilly CEO Bets On Weight-Loss Medicine Retatrutide As Next Growth Driver, Says Firm’s Future Has ‘Never Been Brighter’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<