Alisa Bowen, who succeeded co-founder David Gandler as CEO last month, said her confidence in FuboTV's differentiation and growth prospects has “only continued to build” since taking the role.

Bowen said FuboTV's next phase of growth will focus on expanding distribution, refining its programming packages and investing in product innovations that offer viewers greater flexibility, choice and value.

She highlighted early benefits from FuboTV's expanded relationship with Disney, saying ESPN’s “Where-to-Watch” integration has become an emerging subscriber acquisition channel.

Bowen said she will provide a broader update on FuboTV’s growth plans and shareholder value initiatives during the company's next earnings call in November.

FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) reported record North America paid subscribers in the third quarter on Wednesday as CEO Alisa Bowen said her focus is on “accelerating the growth of FuboTV” through distribution expansion, product innovation and a better viewing experience.

Bowen, who succeeded co-founder David Gandler as CEO last month, said her confidence in FuboTV's differentiation and growth prospects has “only continued to build” since taking the role.

FuboTV shares were down more than 9% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. FUBO was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Bowen Outlines FUBO Growth Strategy, Highlights Disney Partnership

Bowen said FuboTV's next phase of growth will focus on expanding distribution, refining its programming packages and investing in product innovations that offer viewers greater flexibility, choice and value.

The CEO highlighted early benefits from FuboTV's expanded relationship with Walt Disney Co. (DIS), saying ESPN’s “Where-to-Watch” integration has become an emerging subscriber acquisition channel with strong conversion and retention metrics.

She added that migrating to Disney's advertising platform has improved ad pricing and inventory utilization, while the planned integration of Hulu into Disney+ with Live TV could further enhance the consumer experience as FuboTV works with Disney and other partners to execute its growth strategy.

Bowen said she will provide a broader update on FuboTV’s growth plans and shareholder value initiatives during the company's next earnings call in November.

FUBO’s Q3 At A Glance

FuboTV reported revenue of $1.482 billion in the third quarter, while loss per share stood at $0.25. Wall Street expected FuboTV to report revenue of $1.5 billion and a loss of $0.38 per share, according to Fiscal.ai data.

North America paid subscribers reached a record 5.75 million, up 2% year-on-year. Bowen said marquee events such as the NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup 2026 helped drive subscriber growth during the quarter.

FuboTV raised the lower end of its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance to $90 million to $100 million from $80 million to $100 million previously, while reaffirming its target of at least $300 million in adjusted EBITDA by fiscal 2028.

The company also reiterated its expectation to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.

What Retail Traders Think About FUBO

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around FuboTV trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

FUBO stock is down 68% year-to-date and 80% over the past 12 months. The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) is up 42% over the past 12 months, while the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) is up 50%.

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