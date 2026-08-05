CEO Paul Prager said the company is transitioning from "platform formation" to "scaled execution" as it expands its AI infrastructure business.

TeraWulf reported second-quarter revenue and earnings below Wall Street expectations.

High-performance computing lease revenue accounted for 71% of total revenue, highlighting TeraWulf's continued shift away from Bitcoin mining.

CEO Paul Prager said access to power is becoming one of the biggest competitive advantages in AI infrastructure.

TeraWulf (WULF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue and earnings below Wall Street expectations, with CEO Paul Prager saying the company was moving from platform “formation” to “scaled execution.”

WULF stock swung in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. TeraWulf posted revenue of $44.8 million, missing analysts' expectations of $46.4 million, and reported a loss of $1.94 per share, wider than the consensus estimate for a $0.23 per-share loss, as per Koyfin.

“At Lake Mariner, we delivered additional contracted capacity and converted it into recurring lease revenue. In Kentucky, we established the next phase of growth through the Anthropic lease at Justified and the acquisition of the gigawatt-scale Muskie Data Campus,” Prager said. He added that access to power is becoming one of the biggest competitive advantages in AI infrastructure.

AI Infrastructure Overtakes Bitcoin Mining

TeraWulf continued its transition from Bitcoin (BTC) mining to high-performance computing (HPC), providing data center capacity for artificial intelligence workloads over the last quarter. HPC lease revenue reached $31.9 million, accounting for approximately 71% of total quarterly revenue.

The company still operates existing bitcoin-mining infrastructure at Lake Mariner, portions of which are being repurposed to support contracted HPC development. Revenue from digital assets stood at around $12.84 million.

CEO Says Power Will Be the Key AI Advantage

Prager said access to electricity, rather than computing hardware alone, is becoming one of the biggest constraints on AI infrastructure expansion.

"As access to power becomes the defining constraint on AI infrastructure development, we believe our ability to combine energy expertise, infrastructure control, and execution at scale will become increasingly valuable.”

– Paul Prager, CEO, TeraWulf

He added that TeraWulf plans to redeploy that capital into larger AI infrastructure opportunities where it has greater control over the underlying infrastructure, customer relationships, and long-term economics. “Our agreement to monetize Abernathy reflects the same discipline,” he said, pointing to the 50% sale of the AI data center to a Fuildstack-led investor group in July for around $530 million.

How Is Retail Feeling About WULF Stock?



On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WULF stock improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. One retail trader stated that higher expenses reflected investment in future growth through Anthropic and others. In its earnings, TeraWulf said 102 megawatts (MW) of revenue-generating critical IT capacity were online at Lake Mariner, with an additional 336 MW under construction.

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Another retail trader noted that much of the reported loss stemmed from changes in warrant liabilities rather than the underlying business, suggesting operational performance was stronger than the headline earnings figure implied.

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WULF stock has gained over 60% year-to-date and nearly 300% in the last 12 months.

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