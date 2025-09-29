A Binance Alpha or Binance Futures listing does not guarantee a spot listing on the main exchange.

Binance is set to debut the Swarn Network’s TRUTH token on its Binance Alpha platform, a spotlight section of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday.

Trading for the TRUTH/USDT perpetual contract, offering up to 50x leverage, is scheduled to begin later on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Swarm Network’s TRUTH token opening on Alpha on October 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A Binance Alpha or Binance Futures listing does not guarantee a spot listing on the main exchange, though strong trading activity can improve those chances.

