According to Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, BigBear is expected to report a loss per share of $0.07 and revenue of $31.82 million.

During the quarter, the company announced several deals, including one that aims to deploy advanced AI and orchestration technologies in support of the U.S. Navy.

BigBear stock is up about 17.7% YTD.

Big Bear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) stock rallied nearly 4% in premarket trade ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings report, due after the market closes on Monday. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decision intelligence solutions firm has attracted attention from retail traders, even as analysts forecast a wider loss and lower revenue compared to last year.

For the year-to-date period, BigBear stock has gained about 17.7%, underperforming the broader market and the tech sector.

Retail Excited About BigBear’s Q3

When retail users of the Stocktwits platform were asked which earnings report they were most excited for the week of Nov.10, a majority picked BigBear, reflecting interest in the stock. An ongoing poll that has received responses from 11,200 users so far has shown that 30% are excited about BigBear’s earnings. AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Nebius N.V. (NBIS) and Rocket Lab (RKLB) were mentioned by 25%, 23% and 22% of the respondents, respectively.

A Stocktwits user hoped the stock would gain enough momentum to hit double digits before Christmas, based on the view that BigBear's earnings report would not be too bad. Another user stated that the stock is poised to take off and will continue rallying until the end of the year. They set their sights on $12.

A third user said he would continue to stack the stock.

What Analysts Expect From BigBear’s Q3 Print

According to Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus, BigBear is expected to report a loss per share of $0.07 and revenue of $31.82 million. This compares to the year-ago’s loss per share of $0.05 and revenue of $41.51 million.

During the quarter, the company announced several deals, including one that aims to deploy advanced AI and orchestration technologies in support of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Tsecond to deliver AI-enabled edge infrastructure for mission-critical operations.

The average analysts’ price target for BigBear stock is $5.83, according to Koyfin, implying roughly 2.70% potential upside.

