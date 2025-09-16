BigBear.ai shares were up more than 15% on Tuesday after a recent disclosure by Representative Lisa McClain regarding the purchase of BBAI stock worth between $15,000 and $50,000.

U.S. equities declined in Tuesday’s midday trade, with the crucial two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting currently underway.

Ahead of the release of the Fed meeting's outcome, President Donald Trump called on the central bank to listen to “smart people” like himself, while stating that the central bank should remain independent.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.16% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, fell 0.11%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.26%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday’s midday trade:

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

BigBear.ai shares were up more than 15% in Tuesday’s midday trade after a recent disclosure by Representative Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) regarding the purchase of BBAI stock worth between $15,000 and $50,000 as part of a 401K account held with Charles Schwab. BigBear.ai was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

BBAI stock is up 32% year-to-date.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla shares continued to rise, gaining nearly 3% in Tuesday’s midday session following a surge on Monday after co-founder and CEO Elon Musk acquired 2.57 million shares of the company on Friday, at an aggregate value of nearly $1 billion.

TSLA stock is up 4% year-to-date.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health shares dropped by over 7% in Tuesday’s midday trade after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a letter alleging that the company’s claims concerning compounded Semaglutide products, used for weight loss, are “false or misleading.”

HIMS stock is up 109% year-to-date.

Rocket Lab Corp. (RKLB)

Rocket Lab shares dropped over 12% in Tuesday’s midday session after the company announced a $750 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering.

RKLB stock is up 87% year-to-date.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell over 8% in Tuesday’s midday trade after analysts at TD Cowen downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ on concerns that “there would be a lot of hurdles” in Paramount Skydance Corp.’s (PSKY) reported bid to acquire the former, according to TheFly. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday also voiced her disapproval, calling to block the deal, and said in a post on X that it “would be a dangerous concentration of power over our media and news.”

WBD stock is up 69% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.