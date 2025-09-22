BigBear.ai introduced its biometric identity verification technology at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on September 11, marking a new step in streamlining the international arrivals process for U.S. travelers.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) gained the attention of retail users on Stocktwits on Monday, with the stock experiencing a 145% increase over the last 24 hours in user message count on the Stocktwits platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company introduced its biometric identity verification technology at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on September 11 to help streamline the international arrivals process for U.S. travelers.

BigBear.ai stock inched 0.7% lower in Monday’s premarket. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

BBAI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:50 a.m. ET on Sep. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user hinted at the opportunity to buy the dip.

Another user also said they are adding to their position.

Through its veriScan platform, BigBear.ai is now enabling expedited customs processing for American citizens entering the U.S. via BNA’s International Arrivals Facility. The move places Nashville among a growing list of U.S. entry points deploying Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) solutions.

The EPP system works by capturing a real-time facial scan and matching it against existing government records. This allows eligible citizens to complete the customs process without showing a physical passport.

BigBear.ai provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions for defense, manufacturing, and warehouse operations, healthcare, and life sciences.

Recently, Representative Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) made a purchase of BBAI stock worth between $15,000 and $50,000 as part of a 401(k) account held with Charles Schwab.

BigBear.ai stock has gained 53% year-to-date and over 339% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<