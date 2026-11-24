Eisman said that, while he knows many who have made a fortune on gold, he stays out of it because he doesn't expect the U.S. deficit to cause "a calamity anytime soon."

Steve Eisman said crypto fails as a hedge against government debt because it rises and falls with tech stocks like Nvidia instead of protecting investors.

Eisman was more open to stablecoins, which he said "might have some value" in the payment system.

He said he would never invest in CoreWeave.

“Big Short” investor Steve Eisman, known for betting against subprime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, has dismissed Bitcoin (BTC) and vowed to “never” buy it or other cryptocurrencies. He added that crypto is worth “nothing” in the long run because it moves with Nvidia (NVDA) rather than protecting investors from market stress.

In an interview with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Monday, Eisman stated that owning crypto has always been a way to hedge against too much government debt, a weaker dollar, and a possible financial crash. Crypto doesn't work like that, he explained.

Eisman said, "On days where Nvidia is up, crypto is up, and on days where Nvidia is down, and people are upset, crypto is down." He said that makes the thesis "nonsense" and called crypto "just a way of speculating about speculating."

Bitcoin Fades After Nvidia Jump

In part, Monday's trading proved his point. Nvidia shares closed up 31% after its board reappointed Jensen Huang as CEO. Bitcoin climbed over 5% in hours to $64,446. Then Bitcoin gave up all the gain. It fell to around $59,400 in Asian trading on Tuesday and is down around 20% this month.

When asked if he would put a small amount of money in crypto, Eisman said, "Never. Absolutely never." He said the only other reason he had heard for owning crypto was money laundering, which he said is not a thesis for most people. He said Bitcoin is not a store of value and moves too much to be used for payments.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at $59,900, down over 2% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC dropped to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day. Bitcoin was also the top trending ticker among cryptocurrencies on the platform at the time of writing.

Some Faith In Stablecoin

Eisman had a friendlier stance on stablecoins, tokens that are pegged to a stable value such as the U.S. dollar. They "might have some value," he said, because their price doesn't fluctuate, which could make them useful in the payment system. Bitcoin can't do the same thing, he said. “The thing fluctuates all over the place," Eisman said, adding that it's also not a store of value. He stays out of gold because he doesn't believe the U.S. deficit will cause "a calamity anytime soon."

Eisman Won’t Invest In CoreWeave

Eisman also said he would never invest in AI cloud provider CoreWeave (CRWV). The company itself is valued at about $24 billion, he said, calling the founders "dishonest."

Bloomberg reported that since its March 2025 IPO, CoreWeave co-founders Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo and Brannin McBee have sold $3.3 billion of shares, including $2.4 billion this year.

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