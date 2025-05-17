The stock has gained over 23% in 2025, supported by positive breakout patterns and sector tailwinds.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are demonstrating strong technical momentum as it approaches its quarterly results on May 19, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

The analyst identified positive breakout patterns on the daily and weekly charts, which led him to recommend buying the stock at present market levels.

At the time of writing, Bharat Electronics Limited shares were trading at ₹362.75, up ₹12.35 or 3.5%.

Sameer Pande advised traders to set a stop loss at ₹315 based on closing prices while maintaining an investment period of two months.

The Navratna PSU BEL is well-known for producing sophisticated electronic products for the Indian military.

By extending its operations into homeland security, smart cities, and energy storage sectors, the company strengthens its position for growth in domains that match India’s strategic objectives.

Recent geopolitical shifts, including the India-Pakistan ceasefire after Operation Sindoor, have spotlighted the defence sector.

Defence stocks surged after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, prompting the Nifty India Defence index to rise by almost 16% since April 22.

Jefferies has selected BEL as one of its top three defence picks in the current market environment due to its robust fundamentals and promising sector potential.

The stock has risen 23.4% so far in 2025.

