Beyond Meat stated that the tendered notes represent 96.92% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of existing convertible notes.

Beyond Meat (BYND) shares tumbled 56% on Monday morning after the company announced the early settlement of its previously announced exchange offer for convertible senior notes due 2027.

The firm said the tendered notes represent 96.92% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of existing convertible notes. Beyond Meat also announced that it will consummate the early settlement with respect to the tendered notes, which is expected to occur on Oct. 15, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce this early settlement of the exchange offer for our existing convertible notes, which marks a meaningful next step towards our goal of reducing leverage and extending debt maturity for Beyond Meat,” said President and CEO Ethan Brown.

Retail sentiment on Beyond Meat improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Argus Research in September downgraded Beyond Meat to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold,’ according to TheFly. The firm stated that the company's growth has been impacted by increased competition, adverse shifts in consumer perceptions of the health attributes of Beyond Meat products, and termination fees from co-manufacturers.

The firm noted that Beyond Meat's margins have also been pressured by lower volume and rising input costs. Although management has taken steps to reduce costs, including discontinuing lower-performing products and several rounds of layoffs, these actions have not yet offset the impact of rising prices and declining volume, it said.

Shares of Beyond Meat have declined by over 73% this year and have fallen nearly 85% in the last 12 months.

