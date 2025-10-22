Beyond Meat stock experienced a 200% increase in retail user messages on Stocktwits.

Roundhill Investments said that Beyond Meat has been added to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF.

Retail sentiment on Beyond Meat remained unchanged in the ‘extremely high’ territory.

Beyond Meat (BYND) saw a nearly 200% surge in retail user messages on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours, with its shares jumping over 60% in early trading on Wednesday, mirroring a meme-stock rally following its addition to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (MEME).

Retail sentiment on Beyond Meat remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Retail Users’ Take On The Stock Surge

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock could surpass the $10 mark.

Another user said that Beyond Meat was mirroring GameStop.

Shares of Beyond Meat have gained over 43% this year but have declined nearly 13% in the last months.

