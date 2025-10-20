Beyond Meat's shares plunged nearly 68% last week.

The company is swapping its 2027 debt for $202.5 million debt maturing in 2030, and issuing new shares to bondholders.

BYND drew incredible retail buzz on Stocktwits, with users seeing a buying opportunity despite bankruptcy risks

Already facing bankruptcy risk, Beyond Meat, Inc. saw its stock plunge last week after a corporate debt restructuring.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The once high-flying "fake meat" seller announced the results of its debt-swap on Monday, saying that 97% bondholders agreed to convert their debt as per the company's plan of swapping debt due in 2027 for $202.5 million debt maturing in 2030. Holders are also getting 326 million newly issued ordinary shares.

Beyond Meat's shares plunged 48.5% on Monday and nearly 68% in the week. In an unusual development later in the week, the company announced that four directors on the board, including CEO Ethan Brown, had resigned; it appointed three directors to replace them, without disclosing a reason for the shuffle.

Retail Buzz Spikes

BYND sentiment and message volume as of October 20 | Source: Stocktwits

The ticker gained significant buzz on Stocktwits amid the spate of news, with the 7-day message volume on the platform rising a whopping 46,350%. With the falling stock price, the retail sentiment shifted from 'bullish' (71/100) at the start of last week to 'extremely bullish' (100/100) as of early Monday.

"BYND this is not a 1 day run this is a week to 2 week run. This can go $5-10+ easily," a user said.

Notably, short interest for BYND stock has risen sharply, increasing to 51.6% as of Sunday, from 35.6% in August.

BYND’s Dream Listing To Bust



After a strong stock market debut in 2019 and a good run initially, including a joint venture with PepsiCo in 2021, Beyond Meat has struggled to find takers for its meat alternatives. From a peak of over $222 just after its IPO, the company's shares have traded under $10 since late 2023, and its annual sales have fallen in the past three years.

The company has never made an annual profit, and recent media reports suggested that the company considered filing for bankruptcy. Beyond Meat denied those reports in August.

Year-to-date, BYND stock has plunged 83.2%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<