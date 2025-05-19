The filing said Berkshire sold 48,660,056 shares of Bank of America, eventually reducing its stake by over 7%.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) cut several stakes in financial sector companies, including a complete exit from Citigroup.

Berkshire sold 14,639,502 Citigroup shares, according to its latest 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing revealed that Berkshire also sold 48,660,056 shares of Bank of America, eventually reducing its stake by over 7%. As of March 31, it held more than 631.5 million shares.

Berkshire also cut its stake in Capital One by 300,000 shares, or around 4%, and dropped the parent company of Brazilian fintech firm Nubank from its holdings.

However, it’s not known whether any of the purchases or sales are Buffett’s personal decision, as the company’s quarterly stock portfolio disclosures do not specify whether individual buy or sell decisions are made by Buffett, portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, or incoming CEO Greg Abel.

The filings showed that Berkshire has been granted an exemption to keep one or more holdings confidential. One of its earlier filings showed that the stock would be in the commercial or industrials sector.

It had previously requested exemptions for companies like Chevron (CVX), insurer Chubb, and Verizon (VZ). Other investors widely track Buffett’s investments.

Earlier this month, Buffett surprised Wall Street by announcing his intention to step down as CEO by the end of the year.

Berkshire’s board voted to keep Buffett as chairman and appoint insider Greg Abel as president and CEO beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Berkshire stock has gained 11.3% year to date (YTD).

