NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that The Benchmark Company, LLC ("Benchmark") has initiated research coverage of the Company. For details regarding Benchmark's research report, please contact Benchmark directly.

The independent research report, prepared by and solely reflecting the views of The Benchmark Company, LLC, which includes their disclosures, can be accessed via the external link. TNL Mediagene does not by this reference imply its endorsement of, or concurrence with, the content of this external report.

Important Note Regarding Analyst Reports

Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding TNL Mediagene's performance made by research analysts, including Benchmark, are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of TNL Mediagene or its management. TNL Mediagene does not by its reference or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

About Benchmark

Founded in 1988 and based in New York City with operations around the country, Benchmark covers institutional and corporate clients with research, sales & trading, and investment banking capabilities. Benchmark has built a reputation for delivering superior client service, market access, and in-depth market and industry expertise. Benchmark provides equity research on more than 400 companies in eight core sectors and across multiple industries with above average growth potential. Benchmark's research mission is to opportunistically expand its footprint in order to provide the unique industry and company insight and access critical to the investment decision-making process of its valued institutional client base.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene.

