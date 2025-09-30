The analyst highlighted strong fundamentals and a steady long-term trend.

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose more than 1% on Tuesday after the defence electronics major announced fresh orders worth ₹1,092 crore since its last disclosure on September 16.

The latest contracts include upgrades to electronic warfare and defence network systems, tank subsystems, TR modules, communication equipment, electronic voting machines (EVMs), and spares, extending the company’s steady run of order wins.

BEL’s Growing Order Pipeline

SEBI-registered investment advisor Nidhi Saxena of the Trade Bond said the latest orders reaffirm Bharat Electronics’ strong order pipeline, which continues to be supported by the government’s “Make in India” defence manufacturing drive.

The new deals come just two weeks after BEL secured another ₹712 crore in contracts, reflecting what Saxena called “consistent momentum in order inflows.”

She noted that the fresh orders strengthen the company’s revenue visibility and highlight its execution capability, with BEL continuing to win large and diverse projects across defence and non-defence segments.

Orders for EVMs, Saxena said, also underline BEL’s diversification strategy beyond its traditional military electronics business.

The advisor noted that BEL achieved a 32.2% year-over-year increase in EBITDA in the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, despite revenue coming in slightly below estimates, demonstrating operational efficiency and margin improvement.

“With a healthy dividend payout and a near-debt-free status, the company continues to maintain a solid financial track record,” Saxena added.

Technical View

BEL shares traded around ₹405 on Tuesday, maintaining a firm uptrend. Saxena observed that the stock is trading above its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strength in the medium to long term.

She identified a support zone between ₹395–₹397, with resistance at ₹415, followed by the 52-week high of ₹436. Saxena added that while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in a comfortable mid-range, the Money Flow Index (MFI) suggests that the stock could experience a brief pause or profit booking after its recent rally.

Saxena advised traders to stay cautious, maintain a strict stop-loss, and wait for a clear breakout above ₹415 before taking fresh positions.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

BEL’s stock has risen 37.8% so far in 2025.

