Lemonis said that California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, and risky environments for businesses in America.

Beyond Inc. (BYON) said on Wednesday that Executive Chairman of Bed, Bath & Beyond, Marcus Lemonis, noted that the company will not open or operate retail stores in California.

“This decision isn’t about politics — it’s about reality,” said Lemonis, adding that California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, and risky environments for businesses in America. “It’s a system that makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open, and harder to deliver value to customers,” he said.

On Monday, Beyond announced that it will change its corporate name to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol ‘BBBY’ on the New York Stock Exchange effective Aug. 29, 2025.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<