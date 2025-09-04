Technical charts suggest weakness, though upcoming Q2 results and merger progress may provide fresh triggers for reversal, according to the analyst.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) shares have been under consistent selling pressure for the past two weeks, reflecting a clear downward momentum. Over the last month, the stock has declined 12%.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal noted that even its weekly chart supports a bearish outlook, suggesting that the stock is still struggling to find strong buying interest in the near term.

Wednesday’s session saw a small positive closing, which indicated that buyers are attempting to defend lower levels, especially around ₹1,075–₹1,080, according to Pal.

Technical Watch

From an indicator perspective, PEL stock is currently trading around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is acting as a critical support zone. For the last two sessions, PEL has been able to hold above the ₹1,075 level, showing resilience despite the recent decline.

On the upside, Pal identified immediate resistance near ₹1,100, which is acting as a minor hurdle. A decisive close above this level, supported by volume, could potentially change the short-term sentiment from bearish to neutral-to-positive, he added

If Piramal Enterprises’ stock sustains above ₹1,070 and manages a breakout above ₹1,100, it may enter a recovery phase and move towards the following resistance levels. In that case, the stock has the potential to test ₹1,150 in the short term and even extend towards ₹1,200 in the medium term, Pal noted. However, failure to hold above ₹1,070 could invite further selling pressure, dragging the stock lower.

Crucial Levels To Watch

• Key Support Zones: ₹1,075 – ₹1,070

• Immediate Resistance: ₹1,100

• Short-term Target (if breakout): ₹1,150

• Medium-term Target: ₹1,200

Overall, Pal concluded that PEL is trading at a crucial support area. He advised traders to watch the ₹1,070–₹1,100 range closely, as the stock’s next directional move will largely depend on how it behaves around these levels.

Tracking September Moves

Historically, Piramal Enterprises has given negative returns in 12 of the last 17 years, with an average fall of nearly 4%, Pal cautioned.

Next Triggers To Watch

While its technical charts remain weak, the company is fundamentally strong. Q2 results (Nov 2025) and smooth merger integration will be key triggers to watch. If earnings are positive, the stock could recover from its current downtrend, he highlighted.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has remained ‘bearish’ since August.

Piramal Enterprises sentiment and message volume on Sep 4 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

PEL shares have declined 2% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<