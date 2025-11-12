The financial performance is driven by significant changes to the company’s operating model, which were initiated last year.

Beachbody reported Q3 net profit of $3.6 million, compared to a $12 million net loss in the same quarter last year.

The financial performance is driven by significant changes to the company’s operating model, which were initiated last year.

Message volume for BODI on Stocktwits jumped 520% in the past day.

Shares of Beachbody Co. Inc. drew heavy chatter on Stocktwits after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit since its initial public offering in 2021.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the fitness and nutrition company’s stock was ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday, up from ‘neutral’ on Monday. The message volume for the ticker increased by 520% over the past 24 hours.

Beachbody reported its third-quarter results after markets closed on Monday, posting total revenue of $59.9 million, down from $102.2 million a year earlier. However, it turned a profit with net income of $3.6 million, compared to a $12 million net loss in the same quarter last year.

Strategic Pivot

The financial performance is driven by significant changes to the company’s operating model, which were initiated last year. Beachbody transitioned from a multi-level marketing (MLM) model to a single-level affiliate selling model, resulting in a one-third reduction in the corporate workforce.

The company also stopped selling its connected fitness hardware, such as bikes, starting in early 2025 in favour of focusing on digital content and nutrition. All put together, the company's revenue has shrunk in the past few quarters.

“Our strategic transformation continues to deliver better than expected results,” CEO Carl Daikeler said in a statement. “As we continue building a more efficient operating model, we are pleased to have generated net income for the first time since becoming a public company in 2021.”

Retail’s View

Beachbody offers digital fitness programs, nutritional supplements, and personalized health plans - all sold under a subscription-based model.

“With 3.1 million outstanding shares and nearly $5 in cash per share, $BODI has achieved profitability and expects to remain so,” said one Stocktwits user. “Following the positive earnings news, this micro-cap company has $34 million in cash and a market capitalization of $45 million.”

A few users forecast the stock to reach $8 to $10 levels in the near term.

BODI shares have gained 21% since Monday, but are still down 3.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<