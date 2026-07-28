Robinhood Markets said on Monday that its IPO roadshow for Robinhood Ventures Fund II will be livestreamed on its app and YouTube on Aug. 3.

The company said that, unlike typical roadshows for institutional investors, RVII’s presentation will also be open to retail investors.

Shares of the fund are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RVII.

RVII plans for its portfolio to comprise early- and growth-stage private companies, with a primary focus on Y Combinator startups and participants, or companies co-founded by Y Combinator alumni.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) were down about 2% in the overnight trading session late Monday even as the brokerage announced its Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII) IPO roadshow.

In a statement on Monday, the firm said it would livestream the roadshow for RVII on August 3, with CEO Vlad Tenev, CFO Shiv Verma, President of RVII Sarah Pinto, and RVII Portfolio Manager Rich Aberman expected to present at the event.

The company said that, unlike typical roadshows that are usually for institutional investors, RVII’s presentation will also be open to retail investors and is expected to be streamed on YouTube and its app.

“Mark your calendars. Robinhood Ventures Fund II is coming,” Tenev teased the launch in a post on X.

The announcement comes as Robinhood has expanded beyond its core stock trading business into cryptocurrency trading, prediction markets, private markets, and wealth management.

RVII Fund Details

The company said that the close-ended fund had publicly filed an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 30.

RVII plans for its portfolio to comprise early- and growth-stage private companies, with a primary focus on Y Combinator startups and participants, or companies co-founded by Y Combinator alumni. The fund will invest in companies across sectors that demonstrate significant growth potential, it said.

Shares of the fund are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RVII.

“The story for companies starts long before many reach IPO. Robinhood Ventures Fund II (RVII) brings you closer to those early chapters,” the brokerage said in a post on X.

How Has RV1 Performed Since Debut?

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI), the company’s other publicly traded closed-end venture capital fund, debuted on the NYSE on March 6. The fund gives retail investors access to late-stage private companies such as Databricks, OpenAI, Mercor, and Revolut, which together account for about 39% of the fund.

Since its launch, RVI has gained nearly 21% in value. Retail sentiment around it improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “$RVI the smartest thing to buy is this.”

Another user said, “$RVI awesome opportunity here.”

Meanwhile, HOOD stock is down nearly 17% in 2026, with retail sentiment ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

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