Launch Complex 1 supports year-round orbital missions, while Virginia covers small launch, hypersonic testing and future Neutron flights.

Alaska will host Rocket Lab’s fourth launch complex under its $266 million U.S. Space Force contract.

Victus Haze demonstrated Rocket Lab’s rapid-response capability with a 16-hour, 42-minute notice-to-launch turnaround.

Commercial demand is building too, with three new iQPS Electron launches lifting the customer’s total bookings to 18.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) is doubling down on “responsive space,” using its expanding four-complex launch network to position itself for rapid missions across defense, commercial and future Neutron launches.

RKLB stock rose 4% in overnight trading late Thursday after surging 10% in the regular session, putting the shares on track to snap a three-week losing streak.

Rocket Lab Touts 4 Launch Complexes

“Responsive launch needs responsive launch sites,” Rocket Lab said on X, pointing to Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, Launch Complexes 2 and 3 in Virginia and its planned fourth site in Alaska. “New orbits, new azimuths, a new era in responsive space,” the company said.

Launch Complex 1, which Rocket Lab calls the world’s first private orbital launch site, gives the company year-round launch availability. Launch Complex 2 was built in 10 months to support small launch and hypersonic testing from the U.S. East Coast, while neighboring Launch Complex 3 is being developed for the medium-lift Neutron rocket. “Next up: Alaska, and Rocket Lab Launch Complex 4,” the company said.

The Alaska site itself was announced earlier this week after Rocket Lab secured a $266 million U.S. Space Force contract, its largest launch contract to date. The deal covers 12 suborbital launches, with options for six more, primarily from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak.

Victus Haze Proves Rocket Lab’s Responsive Space Push

The responsive-space pitch is backed by Rocket Lab’s Victus Haze mission for the U.S. Space Force in June. Rocket Lab launched Electron from New Zealand just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving notice to launch, beating the previous Tactically Responsive Space record by more than 10 hours.

The company also calculated final trajectories, updated flight software and coordinated global ground stations in roughly four hours. Its Pioneer spacecraft was fully commissioned in 37 hours and 36 minutes, beating the mission’s 72-hour deadline by more than 34 hours.

Victus Haze also marked the first U.S. Space Force TacRS mission in which one prime contractor supplied the entire package. Rocket Lab built the Pioneer spacecraft, launched it on Electron and took responsibility for on-orbit operations. The Pioneer spacecraft then began rendezvous and proximity operations in low Earth orbit, simulating a rapid threat-response scenario around another satellite.

Rocket Lab Stacks Space Force, iQPS Wins

Rocket Lab’s Alaska complex scales its rapid-response strategy into a larger Space Force program. The $266 million contract covers 12 suborbital launches, with options for six more, beginning no earlier than late 2026. The company also leans on vertical integration to move quickly and previously launched two Electron missions from opposite hemispheres in under 24 hours.

Rocket Lab on Thursday added three more dedicated Electron missions for iQPS, taking the customer’s total bookings to 18. The launches begin in late 2027, while Rocket Lab says Electron demand is reaching “record heights.” The strategy now spans New Zealand, Virginia and Alaska, covering orbital launch, hypersonic testing, Neutron and national-security missions.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of July 30 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$RKLB If you look at your potential or ongoing investment from a future employer viewpoint, I think RKLB is a no-brainer. When i invest (long-term) in a company, I ask myself if this is a company that I would want to work for. RKLB is it. Peter Beck is building a monster. :)”

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Another user said, “$RKLB the contracts keep stacking. Neutron coming online by year end.”

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RKLB stock has risen 39% over the past year.

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