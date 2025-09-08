Bath & Body Works announced plans to hire part-time retail associates for its nearly 1,900 North American stores, in addition to more than 2,000 full-time roles at its five Ohio-based distribution centers.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) said on Monday that it would hire more than 30,000 seasonal associates across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico during the key shopping period for retailers.

The company plans to hire part-time retail associates for its nearly 1,900 North American stores, in addition to more than 2,000 full-time roles at its five Ohio-based distribution centers (DCs).

Retail sentiment on Bath & Body Works dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

BBWI sentiment and message volume September 8, 2025, as of 10:45 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of the company were down nearly 3% in early trading. Last year, Bath & Body Works had planned to hire over 30,000 seasonal associates and 2,700 distribution center associates.

The holiday season is one of the most anticipated periods for retailers, with most companies, including Walmart and Target, offering deep discounts and promotions to attract customers. Analysts are closely watching this year’s holiday season, which arrives at a crucial time for retailers struggling with higher tariff-related expenses and price increases on products, making consumers in the United States more cautious in their shopping.

According to a survey by PwC in 2025, consumers expect their seasonal spending to decline on average by 5% from 2024, the first notable drop since 2020. The survey noted that 84% of the consumers expect to cut back over the next six months, citing rising prices, new tariffs, and the higher cost of living.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have declined over 26% this year and have gained nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

