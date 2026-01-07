Ethereum proof-of-concept transactions have been conducted by UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank previously.

Barclays made a strategic investment in Ubyx, a platform building a global clearing system for tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins.

Ubyx aims to enable interoperability and par-value redemption of digital money across banks and financial institutions.

The deal underscores growing bank interest in regulated digital money infrastructure beyond crypto-native use cases.

Barclays said on Wednesday that it has invested in Ubyx, a U.S.-based digital money clearing platform focused on tokenized bank deposits and regulated stablecoins.

In a press release, Barclays said the investment is intended to advance digital money connectivity by supporting infrastructure that allows regulated financial institutions to interact seamlessly across tokens, blockchains, and wallets. Ubyx operates a global clearing system designed to enable settlement and par-value redemption of regulated digital money through compliant channels.

“Interoperability is essential to unlock the full potential of digital assets,” said Ryan Hayward, head of digital assets and strategic investments at Barclays. He added that specialized technology will play a key role in enabling regulated institutions to operate efficiently as adoption of tokenized money expands.

Tony McLaughlin, CEO of Ubyx, said the company’s mission is to build a global network of acceptance for regulated digital money, including tokenized deposits and stablecoins. He said bank participation is critical to ensuring digital money can be redeemed at par value and integrated alongside traditional bank accounts as institutions increasingly offer digital wallets.

The investment is in line with broader bank-led efforts to adopt on-chain settlement infrastructure. Switzerland’s UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank have previously conducted proof-of-concept transactions on Ethereum (ETH), while the interbank messaging network Swift has been building infrastructure to support blockchain-based settlement.

Barclays PLC (BARC) closed at $26.25, down 0.26% on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, Barclays PLC remained in ‘bullish’ territory, with ‘high’ chatter levels, over the past day.



