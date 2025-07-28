Analysts noted the stock is forming lower highs and higher lows, with neutral momentum and no clear direction.

Bank of Baroda reported its first-quarter (Q1) results, reflecting steady business growth and improving asset quality. However, the stock remains locked in a narrow trading range, with no clear directional move yet.

Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of ₹4,541 crore in Q1, up 2% year-on-year, while net interest income declined 1.4% to ₹11,435 crore. Operating profit rose 15% to ₹8,236 crore.

Total deposits grew 9% to ₹14.35 lakh crore, with domestic deposits up 8% and overseas deposits up 15%. Advances increased 14% to ₹12.15 lakh crore, led by 12% growth in domestic loans and 17% in retail.

Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 2.28% and net NPA at 0.60%, while the capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.61%.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel said the bank’s core performance shows continued strength in business expansion and asset quality, but price action remains indecisive.

“The price is moving in a tight range and making lower high and higher low. Showing buyers and sellers are fighting, but no one is winning yet.” he noted.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.28, indicating neutral momentum. “It’s trading above the 200-day EMA, which is a long-term positive, but a breakout is needed to confirm direction.”

Chandel added that Bank of Baroda’s flat profit growth in Q1 was primarily due to changes in tax refund accounting.

While long-term investors can consider holding or adding on dips, traders looking to enter now should wait for a confirmed breakout above the resistance level.

He advised investors to avoid entering while the stock remains sideways.

Meanwhile, SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence also weighed in, offering a “neutral to positive” outlook.

“Strong profit and asset quality improvement are key positives,” Financial Independence said, “though margin pressures kept NII growth subdued.

Credit momentum and stable execution continue to support the medium-term, the advisor said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 0.5% so far in 2025.

