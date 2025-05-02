Band v3’s Phase 2 speeds up data delivery, expands coverage, and gears up for mainnet in Q3 2025.

Band Protocol (BAND) just unleashed Phase 2 of its v3 Testnet, and it’s no minor tweak.

This fresh upgrade claims to accelerate everything from block times to symbol capacity. It’s all about delivering data faster, safer, and across multiple blockchains.

Anchored by threshold signing (TSS), the system sees block times slashed from six seconds to one. That’s a 3x speed boost. Meanwhile, symbol capacity got a 10x push, so bigger feeds can be handled without blowing a gasket.

Real-time telemetry is also in play, thanks to Grogu (This Is The Way) and Cylinder. If a validator stubs its toe, these modules let you know before it becomes a crisis.

Then there’s the Data Tunnel expansions. IBC-Hook, Router Protocol, and Axelar (AXL) integration to put cross-chain data on autopilot. It’s basically an all-you-can-eat buffet for any network that wants secure price feeds.

Phase 2 also comes with handy developer improvements. Automatic TSS group selection means fewer headaches. Gas settings auto-adjust to prevent failed transactions. The next milestone? A Q3 2025 mainnet launch, so the clock’s ticking.

