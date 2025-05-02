Bancor’s Arb Fast Lane on Sei doubled transactions in March, fueling stable markets and racking up serious gas usage.

Bancor’s (BNT) Arb Fast Lane on Sei (SEI) had a month that left the rest of DeFi in the dust.

While everyone else was busy fussing over altcoin dips, BNT watchers saw their arbitrage system double its monthly transactions and slam into the top of gas usage charts.

In March alone, the Arb Fast Lane racked up 169,515 transactions and consumed a jaw-dropping 81 billion gas units. That’s up from around 91,000 transactions and 40 billion gas in previous months. Think of it as the cost of doing business in high-speed DeFi.

Here’s the breakdown:

169,515 transactions in one month

81 billion gas units spent

5.55x more transactions than rival platforms

Tied to Carbon DeFi, the Arb Fast Lane’s main gig is spotting pricing gaps on DEXs and pouncing before anyone notices. By swooping in fast, it narrows spreads, boosts liquidity, and makes sure traders don’t get fleeced by volatility. I

It’s basically the friction grease keeping Sei’s DeFi machine humming.

The system has also been upgraded with a fancy “Marginal Price Optimization” framework, reportedly delivering a 200x improvement over older arbitrage methods. That means if there’s a one-second window to make a profitable trade, the Arb Fast Lane will likely jump through it in half the time.

Bancor sees the Arb Fast Lane as more than an add-on. It’s a blueprint for how on-chain arbitrage could reshape markets across multiple ecosystems.

If you want real-world proof, just check the transaction logs or ask the many newly satisfied traders. The numbers pretty much speak for themselves. Chalk it up to an model that blends profit with ecosystem stability, no compromises allowed.

