As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will initially supply Kodiak equipment capable of generating 1 GW of power by 2030.

The demand for artificial intelligence has driven data center operators to seek energy supply contracts from a range of sources.

Baker Hughes will be delivering its NovaLT16 gas turbines, Frame 5 gas turbines, and BRUSH Power Generation generators to Kodiak.

Kodiak said it expects to leverage Baker Hughes' power generation portfolio to support both existing operations and future growth opportunities.

Baker Hughes (BKR) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) to supply gas turbines and generators as part of a framework to deploy up to 1.8 gigawatts of power capacity to support Kodiak’s expanding energy infrastructure initiatives, including supplying energy to data centers.

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At the time of writing, KGS stock was up nearly 5%, while BKR was up more than 2% in premarket trade.

The BKR-KGS Partnership

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will initially supply Kodiak equipment capable of generating 1 GW of power by 2030, with the remaining capacity to be delivered over time.

Baker Hughes will be delivering its NovaLT16 gas turbines, Frame 5 gas turbines, and BRUSH Power Generation generators to Kodiak. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Kodiak said it expects to leverage Baker Hughes' power generation portfolio to support both existing operations and future growth opportunities.

AI Demand Is Driving Data Center Energy Consumption

The demand for artificial intelligence has driven data center operators to seek energy supply contracts from a range of sources, including solar, battery, and nuclear companies, to reduce their reliance on traditional power distributors, who are already constrained by record-high electricity consumption in the U.S.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, total U.S. electricity consumption in 2025 was about 4.20 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh), compared with 4.10 trillion kWh in 2024.

"As demand for power continues to accelerate, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and data centers, the ability to deliver reliable, efficient, and scalable power solutions quickly is critical," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "This agreement reflects the growing need for flexible power generation technologies; together, our gas turbines and generator technologies will help customers bring new capacity online faster to support the continued buildout of critical digital and energy infrastructure."

What Retail Thinks About BKR And KGS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward BKR turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ while on KGS it turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the last 24 hours.

BKR stock has gained 39% so far this year, while KGS has more than doubled in value, outperforming the benchmark S&P index and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) during the same period.

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