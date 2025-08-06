Bajaj Auto shares are trading in a sideways range near key support as retail sentiment turns bearish.

Bajaj Auto shares rose marginally on Wednesday as the company is set to report its first quarter (Q1) results soon.

SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta noted stable fundamentals and a sideways technical trend near support, with breakout potential above ₹8,955.

Fundamental View

Bajaj Auto’s Q1 results are due shortly, and the company enters the quarter with strong fundamentals but mixed recent financial trends.

In the previous quarter, sales increased by 9.44% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but declined by 3.97% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Operating profit was up 3.24% YoY but down 14.29% QoQ, while profit before tax decreased by 4.68% YoY and 13.63% QoQ. Earnings per share dropped by 10.45% YoY and 17.93% QoQ.

The dividend has been kept unchanged. The dividend payout ratio is healthy at 58.1%.

Promoter's stake is unchanged at 55.04% as of June 2025, marginally higher than 55.03% as of March.

Foreign institutional holdings have decreased from 11.61% to 10.30%. Domestic institutional stake has increased from 10.92% to 12.01%.

Technical Breakdown

According to Mehta, Bajaj Auto shares are currently consolidating in a sideways trend near the support zone of ₹7,200–₹7,500, following a pullback from their all-time high.

He identified immediate resistance at ₹8,955, with further resistance levels at ₹10,540 and the all-time high of ₹12,458. A breakout above ₹8,955 could indicate the start of a recovery, Mehta noted.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Bajaj Auto was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 5.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<