Baidu Stock Slips After Dip In Advertising Revenue Overshadows Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Still Impressed

Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li said 2024 marked a pivotal year in the company’s ongoing transformation from an internet-centric to an AI-first business.

Baidu Stock Slips After Dip In Advertising Revenue Overshadows Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Still Impressed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) slipped in Tuesday’s premarket session despite the Chinese search engine’s forecast-beating fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results. The negative stock reaction may have been due to weak advertising revenue.

The headline numbers for the fourth quarter are as follows:

  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS):  19.18 yuan ($2.63) vs. 21.86 yuan a year earlier, and the $1.97 consensus estimate
  • Revenue: 34.12 billion yuan ($4.68 billion), down 2% year over year (YoY) from 34.95 billion yuan last year but exceeding the $4.57-billion consensus
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA): 6.95 billion yuan ($952 million) vs. 9.06 billion yuan last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: 20% vs. 26% last year

The company noted that core Baidu revenue, which includes search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services, as well as products and services from its new AI initiatives, rose 1% YoY to 27.7 billion yuan ($3.80 billion). Thanks to strong AI Cloud performance, non-online marketing revenue climbed 18%, offsetting a 7% decline in online marketing revenue or advertising revenue.

Revenue from iQIYI video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service fell 14% to 6.6 billion yuan. 

Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li said, “2024 marked a pivotal year in our ongoing transformation from an internet-centric to an [artificial intelligence] AI-first business.” He said AI Cloud gained momentum, and the company has made search more AI-native to deliver a better user experience.

He added that the company’s investment in Apollo Go robotaxi service is yielding fruits.

Baidu said its ERNIE chatbot handled about 1.65 billion (Application Programming Interface (API) calls in December, with external API calls rising 178% quarter-over-quarter. The Apollo Go ride-hailing service provided more than 1.1 million rides in the fourth quarter, up 216% YoY and 83% higher in the previous quarter.

Baidu App’s monthly active users (MAU) rose 2% YoY to 679 million in December. 

CEO Li said, "With our strategic foresight increasingly validated, we expect our AI investments to deliver more significant results in 2025."

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Baidu shares turned ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume remained at a ‘high’ level.

bidu-sentiment.png BIDU sentiment and message volume February 18, premarket as of 6:54 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A watcher contended that Baidu is ‘undervalued’ going by Apollo Go’s metrics relative to Alphabet, Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo.

Another user said the earnings were “solid” and positioned for a stock move toward the $100 level.

Baidu ADS listed on the Nasdaq shed 2.24% to $95.30 in premarket trading. It has gained 15.6% so far this year.

(1 yuan = $0.14)

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Solana Sinks As Token Unlock, Meme Coin Fallout Fuel Sell-Off: Retail’s Buying The Dip

Solana Sinks As Token Unlock, Meme Coin Fallout Fuel Sell-Off: Retail’s Buying The Dip

5 Technology Names That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

5 Technology Names That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits Last Week

Snowflake Stock Nears One-Year High As Analyst Upgrade Signals Strength In Cloud Data Demand: Retail Takes Notice

Snowflake Stock Nears One-Year High As Analyst Upgrade Signals Strength In Cloud Data Demand: Retail Takes Notice

KKR To Acquire Additional 5% Stake In Italian Mobility Transformation Company Enilive: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

KKR To Acquire Additional 5% Stake In Italian Mobility Transformation Company Enilive: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Fluor Corp Stock Declines As Much As 7% Premarket After Q4 Earnings, 2025 Outlook Fall Short Of Estimates: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Fluor Corp Stock Declines As Much As 7% Premarket After Q4 Earnings, 2025 Outlook Fall Short Of Estimates: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Recent Stories

Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case dmn

WWE: Brock Lesnar's net worth 2024 vs 2025 compared amid Janel Grant case

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds snt

Was Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban too lenient? WADA responds

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH) ddr

KIIT student suicide: Odisha university staff who mocked 'Nepal's budget' apologizes (WATCH)

football Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles? snt

Are Manchester United players losing faith in Ruben Amorim amid continued struggles?

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon