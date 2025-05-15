Baidu plans to test its Apollo Go robotaxi service in Switzerland, expanding internationally amid fierce competition, even as strict European regulations pose delays.

Chinese technology giant Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is planning to bring its driverless ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, to Europe, with test operations expected to begin in Switzerland later this year.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company intends to set up a local subsidiary in Switzerland in the coming months.

The report also mentioned that Baidu has been rumoured to be in talks with PostAuto, a public bus operator in Switzerland, though Swiss Post, PostAuto’s parent company.

Apollo Go is already active in multiple Chinese cities, including Wuhan, where it operates a fleet of more than 400 autonomous vehicles. The company has yet to officially confirm the expansion.

In March last year, Baidu became China’s first 24/7 autonomous driving service provider in selected Wuhan areas.

As the race for dominance intensifies, the company has been vying with competitors like Tesla, WeRide, and Pony AI to enter the global autonomous driving market.

In February this year, Baidu entered into an agreement with electric vehicle battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. to develop driverless vehicles.

Pony AI, on the other hand, had inked a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. to deploy its robotaxis onto the Uber platform.

The Middle East is another key ground where the battle for autonomous driving is seeing escalation.

While interest in autonomous vehicle technology continues to grow, regulatory obstacles remain, especially in Europe, where strict safety standards and tight regulations could complicate the rollout of robotaxi operations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Baidu shares remained ‘bullish.’

BIDU's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on May 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Baidu stock has 10.5% in 2025 and lost 14.8% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<