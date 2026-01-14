Bank of America delivered a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter, with revenue of $28.4 billion topping Wall Street forecasts of $27.7 billion, according to Fiscal.ai

Bank of America (BAC) delivered a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter, with revenue of $28.4 billion topping Wall Street forecasts of $27.7 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Diluted earnings per share also beat expectations, coming in at $0.98 versus estimates of $0.95.

BAC shares were up 1.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Q4 revenue climbed 7%, supported by higher net interest income, asset management fees, and sales and trading activity. Net interest income (NII) advanced 10% to $15.8 billion, driven by Global Markets activity and higher loan and deposit balances, though partially offset by lower interest rates.

Credit quality improved, with provisions for credit losses declining to $1.3 billion and net charge-offs trending lower. Expenses increased slightly due to investments in technology, talent, and growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Bank of America expects FY26 net interest income to grow 5%-7%, with a 7% NII growth outlook for the first quarter (Q1). The outlook assumes fixed-rate asset repricing continues alongside steady loan and deposit growth, the bank said. Other income is projected at $100 million to $300 million per quarter, with an effective tax rate near 20%.

