Investors worry that geopolitical risks may lead to contract restrictions for the Chinese tech giant.

Alibaba said the Pentagon’s designation is unjustified and can harm its business.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon added Alibaba and several Chinese companies to its military-linked blacklist.

While the 1260H designation does not automatically impose sanctions, it could restrict Pentagon contracts and lobbying support.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stock came under pressure overnight after the Chinese tech giant challenged a U.S. military-linked designation in court, reigniting concerns that escalating U.S.-China tensions could threaten its access to American markets, institutions and future growth opportunities.

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BABA Argues Against Pentagon Blacklist

Alibaba filed its complaint in federal court in California, seeking to overturn the Department of Defense’s decision to place Alibaba on its Section 1260H list of entities allegedly connected to China’s military establishment.

According to a Bloomberg report, Alibaba made its case, saying the classification lacks adequate justification and unfairly harms its business interests.

Earlier this month, the Defense Department added Alibaba and several major Chinese companies to the list, including Baidu (BIDU) and BYD Co. (BYDDY). Other organizations named by the Pentagon include memory-chip producers and robotics developers that U.S. officials believe may have links to the People’s Liberation Army.

China retaliated against U.S. actions by adding 10 U.S. companies to its export control list on Monday, restricting shipments of Chinese dual-use goods to those firms.

Alibaba stock traded more than 1% lower overnight ahead of Wednesday. In Hong Kong, the stock edged 0.6% lower.

Potential Consequences For BABA

Being placed on the 1260H list does not automatically lead to sanctions, but it can still create business challenges. Starting June 30, listed companies may be barred from certain Pentagon contracts, and new U.S. rules could make it harder for lobbying and advocacy firms to represent them.

Investors viewed the lawsuit as evidence that Alibaba remains caught in the broader strategic rivalry between Washington and Beijing. In recent years, the company has increasingly emphasized artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and its domestic commerce operations, helping shift attention away from political risk. The latest dispute has brought those concerns back into focus.

Alibaba's cloud business is growing thanks to strong demand for its AI services. However, expanding its AI infrastructure is expensive. Alibaba said it plans to spend more than its previously announced RMB380 billion ($56 billion) on AI over the next three years, which is putting pressure on profits and cash flow.

What Are BABA Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day, with a 40.8% increase in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “They’re basically arguing the designation was made without solid evidence and didn’t follow proper due process. What stands out to me isn’t the lawsuit itself, but the signaling effect. Even if the list doesn’t have immediate financial teeth, it still sits in the background as a risk filter for U.S. institutions, contracts, and sentiment. These types of geopolitical labels tend to linger in investor psychology longer than the market admits in the moment.”

Another user said, “Xi is the problem! I don’t know he wants to nationalize every chinese company, perhaps he already had it. Tcom is making a good money and great in long term, but it tanked hard after the regulation. I don’t know what’s on his head.”

BABA stock has declined by 30% year-to-date.

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