SoFi Technologies announced a multi-year partnership with Notre Dame Athletics as the department's official financial services partner.

The partnership will entail an annual $1.4 million fund to support Notre Dame Athletics for athletes.

As part of the deal, SoFi’s brand logo will appear on all jerseys on the Fighting Irish uniforms.

The announcement comes ahead of SoFi’s second-quarter earnings results expected on Wednesday.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) climbed 0.18% higher in the overnight session, on track to reverse the losses clocked at close.

The fintech company announced a multi-year partnership with Notre Dame Athletics. The partnership will rope in SoFi as the department's official financial services partner and will make it the first brand to appear as a jersey patch on the Fighting Irish uniforms.

SoFi said that the partnership is a new way to enable financial empowerment across the world.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Notre Dame Athletics @FightingIrish an iconic institution defined by a championship tradition, a storied legacy, and an unwavering commitment to excellence and shared values,” CEO Anthony Noto said in a post on X.

Deal Details

As part of the partnership, SoFi said that it will establish an annual $1.4 million fund to support Notre Dame Athletics' “4 for Forever” program, increasing access to scholarships, financial education, career development, and exclusive opportunities for student-athletes across the University's 26 varsity sports.

SoFi will also support student-athletes on and off the field through financial education, career development and marketing opportunities, exclusive on-campus experiences, national broadcast integrations, and community engagement initiatives.

The deal will bring SoFi's financial education, planning tools, personalized guidance, and products directly to campus. SoFi will also be featured across all game and practice uniforms for Notre Dame’s 26 varsity teams.

Through the deal, SoFi will get brand exposure as its logo will feature on all jerseys in all games. It is also a potential path to increasing future customers by tapping into the graduates market early.

SoFi Earnings Expectations

The announcement comes ahead of SoFi’s second-quarter earnings results expected on Wednesday.

As per data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect SoFi to post quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, an increase of nearly 30% from the prior year comparable period. Earnings per share is expected to rise more than 37% to $0.11.

SOFI Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes. The ticker was also trending on the platform at the time of writing.

One user said, “$SOFI just partnered with Notre Dame Athletics. SoFi will become the official financial services partner of Notre Dame Athletics and the first non-apparel brand to appear on every Fighting Irish jersey. This puts the SoFi brand in front of millions of fans, students and alumni. SoFi isn’t just building better financial products. It’s building one of the most recognizable financial brands in the country.”

However, another user said, “$SOFI it’s kinda sad their “PR” before earnings was ND partnership. Thats it? Thats the big “in between quarter” news? Oh we are in trouble.”

SOFI stock is down about 39% so far this year.

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