Nike announced a CFO transition and said fourth-quarter results remain on track, excluding a one-time tariff refund benefit.

David Denton will join Nike as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Matthew Friend.

Denton joins from Pfizer, where he has served as CFO since May 2022, and previously held leadership roles at Lowe’s and CVS Health.

Nike said fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results are expected to be generally in line with prior guidance, excluding the impact of tariff refunds.

Shares of Nike Inc (NKE) gained more than 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and reaffirmed its guidance ahead of its fourth-quarter results.

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Nike said David M. Denton will join the company as Executive Vice President and CFO effective August 17. Matthew Friend will step down from the role at that time and remain with the company through September 4 to support an orderly transition.

NKE Taps Former Pfizer CFO

Denton joins Nike from Pfizer, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President since May 2022. He will lead Nike’s global finance organization and partner with President and Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill and the Senior Leadership Team to support disciplined execution, capital allocation and long-term value creation.

Hill said Denton’s experience, judgment and operating rigor would help the company execute its priorities and build on its ongoing progress.

Denton has more than 30 years of finance and operating leadership experience across global public companies. Before joining Pfizer, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Lowe's from 2018 to 2022. Earlier in his career, he spent two decades at CVS Health, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

NKE Affirms Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Nike also provided an update on its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results announcement. The company will report fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2026 results on June 30 at 2 p.m. PT. Nike said the results will include a benefit from tariff refunds that was not contemplated in its previously provided guidance. Excluding this one-time benefit, fourth-quarter results are expected to be generally in line with prior guidance.

Friend will participate in Nike’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call on June 30 as planned.

NKE Stock: What Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NKE was ‘bearish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours. Over the past 30 days, message volume around the stock has surged nearly 540%, while its retail watcher base rose 0.1% during the same period, and 2.2% in the last 90 days.

One user said Nike reaffirming its guidance was encouraging, adding that tariff refunds could strengthen the balance sheet and events like the ongoing FIFA World Cup could help drive sales growth.

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Another bullish user said David Denton was a “seasoned CFO” and called his appointment a “promising move.”

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The NKE stock has lost over 30% year-to-date.

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