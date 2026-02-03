Last month, two people were shot in Minneapolis following U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, which had pushed the government to deploy body cameras for officers.

Axon stock is set to snap a four-day losing streak if gains hold during trading hours and would reverse some losses made so far in 2026.

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the government was deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis.

Shares of Axon Enterprise rose more than 4% in overnight trading on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Finance. If the gains hold through regular trading hours on Tuesday, the stock is set to snap a four-day losing streak and claw back some of its year-to-date losses. Axon shares are down about 19% so far in 2026, making the latest move a potential turning point after a prolonged period of weakness.

The Government Move

Last month, two people were shot in Minneapolis following U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Noem said officers deployed in the region will be provided with body-worn cameras.

“Effective immediately, we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis. As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide,” Noem said in a post on X. “We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country. The most transparent administration in American history.”

Company Overview

The company has been looking to AI-driven growth through AI-enabled communications solutions integrated into Axon's network. It has now grown into a global company serving everyone responsible for public safety, enterprise security, and national security, including first responders, governments, companies, frontline workers, and communities.

Axon’s products connect TASER energy devices, cameras, and sensors, including body-worn, fixed, and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence, and records management.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Axon jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a week ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said Axon holds roughly an 85% market share in body-camera contracts among major U.S. cities and public safety buyers.

In the last 24 hours alone, retail message volume on Stocktwits jumped 1,275%, and over the past year, the ticker saw a 16% spike in followers on the platform.

Another bullish user said, “It’s going to be an unbelievable ride this week!”

Shares of Axon have declined 31% in the last 12 months.

