Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) were in the spotlight on Monday as retail investors contemplated the possibilities of a positive take from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for the company’s Alzheimer’s drug Blarcamesine.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, provides recommendations to the agency on human medicines, which the agency uses to approve or reject a drug. On Monday, CHMP included Blarcamesine on its agenda for oral explanations and regulatory review during the session scheduled from November 10 to 13. The oral explanation for Blarcamesine is scheduled for Nov. 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

A Stocktwits user is keenly awaiting the statement from Anavex.

Another user expressed hope that the committee would be convinced of the drug’s importance following the oral presentation.

AVXL shares were down 9% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, overall retail sentiment around AVXL stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

AVXL's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:06 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Anavex’s Application

Anavex submitted an application to the EMA for Blarcamesine in November 2024 based on data from a Phase 2b/3 trial, and the agency subsequently accepted it in December. If the application is approved, it would allow Blarcamesine to be marketed in all EU member states.

Last month, Spirit of the Coast Analytics noted that Blarcamesine’s existing Phase 2b/3 data, while limited in sample size and missing one co-primary endpoint, showed statistically strong results and sustained efficacy over 192 weeks in long-term studies. According to the analyst, the company is “likely” positioned for approval by the EMA in Q4 2025 or Q1 2026.

AVXL stock is down by 38% this year and by about 28% over the past 12 months.

