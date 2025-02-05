Aviat Networks Stock Soars Pre-Market As JMP Maintains Positive Outlook: Retail Stays Bearish On Mixed Results

For the full fiscal year 2025, Aviat maintained its previous revenue guidance between $430 million and $470 million.

Aviat Networks Stock Soars Pre-Market As JMP Maintains Positive Outlook: Retail Stays Bearish On Mixed Results
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) surged over 19% during pre-market trade on Wednesday as analysts at JMP Securities maintained their positive outlook on the company’s stock.

This comes after Aviat Networks posted its second-quarter earnings. The company reported a 26.2% year-over-year (YoY) rise in revenue to $118.2 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $103.59 million, according to TheFly. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.82, slightly down from $0.84 during the same period last year.

After the earnings, analysts at JMP Securities underscored Aviat’s strengths, like catering to an underserved base of customers, as one of its strategic advantages, according to Investing.com.

According to TheFly, Aviat Networks stock received two price target hikes. Analysts at Roth MKM hiked their price target for the stock to $42 from $39, citing blowout second-quarter results with meaningful upside. This implies an upside of over 104% from current levels.

Analysts at Northland raised their price target to $30 from $27, implying an upside of nearly 46%.

The brokerage also underscored Aviat’s international expansion and improving gross margins as other growth drivers.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Aviat maintained its previous revenue guidance between $430 million and $470 million.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the stock trended in the ‘bearish’ (25/100) territory compared to ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago.

Message volume saw a spike, entering the ‘high’ (61/100) zone from ‘normal’ a day ago.

AVNW retail sentiment.jpg AVNW sentiment and message volume February 5, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user appreciated the company's stock performance since November, when they made their initial post.

Avian Networks’ share price has declined more than 24% over the past six months, while its one-year performance has been worse with a fall of over 31%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Intel Stock Slips As China Mulls Antitrust Probe Amid US Tariff War, But AMD’s Struggles Keep Retail Confidence High

Intel Stock Slips As China Mulls Antitrust Probe Amid US Tariff War, But AMD’s Struggles Keep Retail Confidence High

Super Micro Stock Rockets As Nvidia-Powered AI Data Center Reaches Full Production Availability: Retail Bulls Charge In

Super Micro Stock Rockets As Nvidia-Powered AI Data Center Reaches Full Production Availability: Retail Bulls Charge In

IBM Stock Holds Ground As Wedbush Reiterates Rating On ‘Solid’ Path To AI Strategy, Bottom-Line Expansion: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

IBM Stock Holds Ground As Wedbush Reiterates Rating On ‘Solid’ Path To AI Strategy, Bottom-Line Expansion: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Trump Tariff Uncertainty: Morgan Stanley Dials Down Fed Rate Cut Expectations To Just One This Year

Trump Tariff Uncertainty: Morgan Stanley Dials Down Fed Rate Cut Expectations To Just One This Year

Fiserv Stock Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Sees Further Upside

Fiserv Stock Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Sees Further Upside

Recent Stories

US woman 'stranded' in Pakistan after her planned marriage failed, turns into social media sensation dmn

US woman 'stranded' in Pakistan after her planned marriage failed, turns into social media sensation (WATCH)

Intel Stock Slips As China Mulls Antitrust Probe Amid US Tariff War, But AMD’s Struggles Keep Retail Confidence High

Intel Stock Slips As China Mulls Antitrust Probe Amid US Tariff War, But AMD’s Struggles Keep Retail Confidence High

Super Micro Stock Rockets As Nvidia-Powered AI Data Center Reaches Full Production Availability: Retail Bulls Charge In

Super Micro Stock Rockets As Nvidia-Powered AI Data Center Reaches Full Production Availability: Retail Bulls Charge In

IBM Stock Holds Ground As Wedbush Reiterates Rating On ‘Solid’ Path To AI Strategy, Bottom-Line Expansion: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

IBM Stock Holds Ground As Wedbush Reiterates Rating On ‘Solid’ Path To AI Strategy, Bottom-Line Expansion: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Trumps proposal to take over Gaza faces strong opposition, five reasons his ambitious plan will fail dmn

Trump’s proposal to ‘take over’ Gaza faces strong opposition, five reasons his ambitious plan will fail

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon