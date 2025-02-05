Aviat Networks Stock Soars Pre-Market As JMP Maintains Positive Outlook: Retail Stays Bearish On Mixed Results

For the full fiscal year 2025, Aviat maintained its previous revenue guidance between $430 million and $470 million.

Shares of Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) surged over 19% during pre-market trade on Wednesday as analysts at JMP Securities maintained their positive outlook on the company’s stock.

This comes after Aviat Networks posted its second-quarter earnings. The company reported a 26.2% year-over-year (YoY) rise in revenue to $118.2 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $103.59 million, according to TheFly. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.82, slightly down from $0.84 during the same period last year.

After the earnings, analysts at JMP Securities underscored Aviat’s strengths, like catering to an underserved base of customers, as one of its strategic advantages, according to Investing.com.

According to TheFly, Aviat Networks stock received two price target hikes. Analysts at Roth MKM hiked their price target for the stock to $42 from $39, citing blowout second-quarter results with meaningful upside. This implies an upside of over 104% from current levels.

Analysts at Northland raised their price target to $30 from $27, implying an upside of nearly 46%.

The brokerage also underscored Aviat’s international expansion and improving gross margins as other growth drivers.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the stock trended in the ‘bearish’ (25/100) territory compared to ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago.

Message volume saw a spike, entering the ‘high’ (61/100) zone from ‘normal’ a day ago.

AVNW sentiment and message volume February 5, 2025, as of 9 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user appreciated the company's stock performance since November, when they made their initial post.

Avian Networks’ share price has declined more than 24% over the past six months, while its one-year performance has been worse with a fall of over 31%.

