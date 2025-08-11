The company expressed confidence in its ability to accelerate the execution of value creation initiatives under the leadership of Emmanuel Ligner, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on Aug. 18, 2025.

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) on Monday reiterated its commitment to shareholders and said that it regularly reviews its strategic priorities towards growth after activist investor Engine Capital issued a letter pushing the company to sell itself or make other changes.

“We are acting with urgency to strengthen growth and profitability in both Laboratory Solutions and Bioscience Production,” the company said while adding that it looks forward to ongoing dialogues with shareholders, including Engine Capital.

“We are confident in our ability to accelerate execution of our value creation initiatives under the leadership of Emmanuel Ligner, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on August 18, 2025,” it added.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

