Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) on Wednesday said that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Alkermes will acquire Avadel for up to $20 per share.

The consideration of $20 values Avadel at about $2.1 billion and represents a premium of 12% from the stock’s last closing price on Tuesday.

When Will The Deal Close?

The deal has been approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. The deal is expected to be accretive upon closing, Alkermes said. The transaction includes Avadel’s Lumryz for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients over 7 years of age with narcolepsy.

AVDL stock is up 4% in the pre-market session.

