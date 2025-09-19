Market experts see strong opportunities in Ashok Leyland, Hyundai, and TVS Motor.

The Indian auto sector has emerged as one of the hottest theme of 2025, surging on the back of tax cuts, price reductions by major manufacturers, and bullish investor sentiment.

The Nifty Auto Index has rallied nearly 18% so far this year, and a major driver of this was the recent GST rate rationalization into two slabs that reduced the taxes across small cars, SUVs, two-wheelers, tractors, and auto components.

Auto companies have been swift in passing these GST benefits to the consumers. Tata Motors has cut vehicle prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh, while Royal Enfield made its popular 350cc range up to ₹22,000 cheaper. Maruti too slashed prices on entry level cars, with S-Presso seeing the sharpest cut of up to ₹1.3 lakhs.

SEBI-registered analysts are closely tracking opportunities in this space, with several key stocks making it to their high-conviction watchlists. Let’s take a look at some of the stock recommendations from Stocktwits.

Ashok Leyland

Analyst Priyank Sharma noted that this commercial vehicle giant has built a strong support base around its 2023 peak. He sees over 30% upside potential ahead.

Hyundai India

This stock is standing out both technically and fundamentally, said analyst Pradeep Carpenter. Strategically, Hyundai has a strong presence across categories, is pushing aggressively into EVs, making it a strong candidate for medium-to-long term investment as well as a trading opportunity.

TVS Motor

The two-wheeler stock is currently riding strong momentum with positive technical signals. However, analyst Deepak Pal warns of possible near-term profit booking, suggesting that investors wait for a healthy dip before entering positions.

