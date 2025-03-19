user
Autodesk Activist Drama Unfolds As Starboard Reportedly Gears Up For Proxy Fight: Retail Traders Divided

Starboard is reportedly considering nominating a minority slate of director candidates ahead of Autodesk’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

Published: Mar 19, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of engineering design software maker Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) could see some activity on Wednesday after a report said activist investor Starboard, citing stock underperformance, was prepared for a proxy war with the company.

Over the past year, Autodesk stock underperformed the broader market and the tech sector.  

ADSK_2025-03-19_03-43-16.png Chart Courtesy of TradingView

An exclusive Wall Street Journal report said Starboard, led by CEO Jeff Smith, was looking to nominate a minority slate of director candidates ahead of Autodesk’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

The report noted that Starboard failed last year to block a board meeting after failing to nominate directors by the March deadline. 

After the Journal disclosed a Starboard stake in Autodesk last summer, the activist investor said it wanted the company to reassess its longtime CEO, Andrew Anagnost.

Autodesk stock is trading well off its Aug. 2021 all-time high of $344.39. A delay in filing the annual report for the year ended Jan. 2024 and disclosure regarding the investigation into its accounting practices dragged the stock lower last year. The stock bottomed at $189.54 in early May.

The weakness continued this year despite Autodesk reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results in late February and issuing above-consensus guidance. The company also announced optimization initiatives, including job cuts to reallocate resources to critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).

adsk-sentiment.png ADSK sentiment and message volume March 19, as of 4:51 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Autodesk stock remained ‘neutral’, and the message volume stayed ‘extremely low.’

Autodesk stock has declined over 12% this year and traded in a 52-week range of $195.32-$326.52.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Instacart Ties Up With Adonis For Health Plan Billing: Retail Sentiment Lags

Morgan Stanley In Spotlight After Reports Of Workforce Reduction, Retail’s Yet To React

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

