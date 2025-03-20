AMD Reportedly Ships 200K Units Of Latest Flagship GPU In Less Than A Month Of Launch, Exec Calls Demand ‘Unprecedented’ – Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Read Full Article

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) gained nearly 3% in Wednesday’s regular trading session and extended gains during after-market hours after a report revealed shipments of the company’s latest flagship graphics processing units (GPU).

AMD launched its latest flagship GPUs in the Radeon 9000 series – the 9070 and 9070 XT – earlier this month, priced starting at $549.

The Santa Clara, California-headquartered chip designer also launched two new flagship chips aimed at gamers – the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D – giving customers an option to have an up-to-date setup.

Now, a report from a Chinese publication, Benchlife, states that AMD has shipped 200,000 of its just-launched 9000 series GPUs so far.

Based on the sticker price of the Radeon 9070 and 9070 XT, AMD has likely shipped inventory worth $110 million to $120 million.

While AMD has not confirmed what the actual number is, the company’s corporate vice president David McAfee called the demand “unprecedented.”

“The biggest thing we are doing quite honestly is ramping supply of Navi 48, very aggressively the demand we saw on day one was really unprecedented and unprecedented across all the price points in the RDNA 4 product portfolio," McAfee said in an interaction on HotHardware.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved slightly but remained in the ‘neutral’ (53/100) territory at the time of writing.

AMD sentiment and message volume March 19, 2025, as of 11:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user underscored their bullish outlook for AMD, saying the company “has the supply to meet the demand,” while Nvidia doesn’t.

Another user said they regret selling the stock.

AMD’s stock has fallen over 12% year-to-date, and almost 41% over the past year.

