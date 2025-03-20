Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why

Read Full Gallery

Kolkata Metro has become the 'lifeline' for millions of passengers in the city. From north to south, and even greater Kolkata, is now included in the Kolkata Metro network. Big news! The East-West Metro will be closed on this day of the week.

Important announcement for Kolkata residents from Kolkata Metro. Metro service on the Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor (Howrah Maidan to Sector V) will be completely closed from Sunday.

Metro Rail Authority has informed that the metro will not be operational on Sundays until further notice for technical testing.

Which metro services will be closed on Sunday? Howrah Maidan - Esplanade metro service will be closed. Metro will not run on Sealdah - Salt Lake Sector Five line. Dakhineswar - Kavi Subhash route will remain normal.

Why is the metro being closed on Sundays? Technical testing and track maintenance work will be carried out. The number of passengers is relatively low on Sundays, so this day has been chosen.

The expansion work of the East-West corridor is underway, which needs to be completed quickly. From when will the East-West Metro run again on Sundays? This restriction will remain in effect until further notice. That is, it has not been specifically announced when the Sunday service will start.

The work of metro connection from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector Five is underway. The work of starting metro service under the Ganges is almost complete. Traffic congestion in the city will be greatly reduced after the new route is opened.

