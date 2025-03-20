user
BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Indian men's cricket team for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India's unbeaten run at the ICC Champions Trophy remained uninterrupted as Rohit Sharma's men defeated New Zealand in the final held on March 9 (Sunday). The thrilling contest concluded with the skipper Rohit leading the run-scoring charts for his team, helping India clinch the coveted title for the third time in the nation's history (2 victories and 1 shared).

Courtesy of the win, the team was also rewarded with a hefty cash prize of Rs 20 crore by the International Cricket Council. 

The Indian team won all 5 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 series held in Dubai and won the Champions Trophy for the 3rd time. Notably, it was shared with Sri Lanka once. In this series, the Indian team won the group matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand and went to the first semi-final. They defeated Australia in that match and reached the final.

BCCI announces massive cash reward

'BCCI is delighted to announce a cash reward of INR 58 Crore for Team India following their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff and members of the Men’s Selection Committee," BCCI's media advisory read.

"Under the able and astute leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament, registering four commanding victories en route to the final. The team began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semi-final, it added.

