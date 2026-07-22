Aurora plans to deploy hundreds of second-generation driverless trucks across its ten operating routes, which are concentrated in the U.S. Sun Belt.

Aurora has partnered with Roush, a Michigan-based engineering, manufacturing, and product development firm, to install its technology into the new trucks.

The company said its Aurora Driver driving system has completed nearly 440,000 driverless miles at the end of June.

For Q2, Fiscal AI has polled consensus estimates of $1.7 million in revenue and a loss per share of $0.12.

Shares of Aurora Innovation (AUR) caught significant investor attention on Wednesday after the company announced a new fleet of driverless trucks ahead of reporting its earnings next week.

As of the writing, AUR stock was up nearly 6% and was among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

New Trucks Build On Success Of Aurora’s Debut Fleet

Following the success of its debut fleet, Aurora plans to deploy hundreds of second-generation driverless trucks across its ten operating routes, which are concentrated in the U.S. Sun Belt. “Last year’s driverless launch proved our technology could operate safely on public roads – our new platform now provides the foundation to deliver at scale,” said Chris Urmson, CEO and co-founder of Aurora.

Autonomous transportation technology is gaining popularity in the United States, with the rise of robotaxis and unmanned eVTOL aircraft, and its use case in the logistics industry is actively being explored to save on costs.

Zooming In On The New Fleet

The company’s latest truck fleet will be based on the LT Series vehicle by International Trucks (formerly Navistar). Aurora has partnered with Roush, a Michigan-based engineering, manufacturing, and product development firm, to install its technology into the trucks at the company’s production facility.

Aurora expects Roush to reach an annual production run-rate of 1,000 trucks later this year as part of an upfit process the companies have agreed to.

The latest update comes ahead of the second quarter (Q2) results expected on July 29. For Q2, Fiscal AI has polled consensus estimates of $1.7 million in revenue and a loss per share of $0.12. The company also said its Aurora Driver driving system has completed nearly 440,000 driverless miles at the end of June, and it is seeing an uptick in commercial use for its fleet as it continues expanding its driverless route networks.

What Do Retail Traders Think About AUR?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about AUR turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform views the announcement as an important catalyst for the momentum expected down the line.

View this Stocktwits post

AUR stock has surged more than 73% so far this year, outperforming the benchmark S&P index.

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