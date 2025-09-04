Atlassian co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said in an interview with CNBC that most popular web browsers out there have shortcomings for people who work primarily on computers.

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) on Thursday reportedly agreed to acquire The Browser Company in an all-cash deal valued at $610 million.

According to a CNBC report, the deal is expected to close in Atlassian’s fiscal second quarter (Q2), which is the October to December period.

