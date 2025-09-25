AtlasClear has now generated a total of $5 million in gross proceeds, following the earlier $3 million round disclosed on Sept. 17, 2025.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc. (ATCH) continued to draw significant investor interest on Thursday morning after it finalized the last portion of a $5 million financing effort on Wednesday. The stock experienced a 101% increase in user message count over 24 hours on Stocktwits.

The firm had secured the remaining $2 million from a mix of strategic investors and company insiders. The funds were raised through the issuance of promissory notes, which carried a 20% original issue discount.

With this closing, the company has now generated a total of $5 million in gross proceeds, following the earlier $3 million round disclosed on Sept. 17, 2025. AtlasClear stock traded over 22% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

