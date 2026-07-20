H.C. Wainwright and Berenberg became the latest firms to downgrade the stock following Eli Lilly's acquisition agreement.

ATAI stock continued to trade near its highest level since early 2022 after posting its largest single-day gain on record on Thursday and rising nearly 40% last week.

Multiple analysts have downgraded ATAI following the Lilly deal, with several also lowering or removing their price targets.

Analysts said the agreed takeover price limits further upside, shifting the investment thesis from clinical execution to the likelihood that the acquisition closes.

Shares of AtaiBeckley (ATAI) edged lower in pre-market trade on Monday after H.C Wainwright and Berenberg delivered another set of downgrades from Wall Street following the company’s acquisition by Eli Lilly (LLY) last week.

ATAI’s stock fell nearly 1% in pre-market trading but continued to trade at highs last seen in January 2022. Last week, the stock saw its largest-ever single-day price jump on Thursday, over 33%, culminating in an almost 40% rise for the week.

ATAI stock historical rolling price change. | Source: Koyfin

On Stockwits, retail sentiment around ATAI’s stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels. Platform data showed an over 300% rise in message volumes over the last week, alongside a nearly 10% jump in watchers.

ATAI stock retail sentiment on July 20 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, LLY’s stock traded flat in pre-market trade on Monday, with retail sentiment on Stockwits dropping to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘normal’ levels.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio cut the rating on ATAI to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy ’ and slashed the price target down to $7.50 from $25, as per a note to investors cited by TheFly. Berenberg moved the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a $7.45 target.

Why The Deal Changes ATAI's Investment Case

Analysts across the board stated that with Lilly agreeing to acquire ATAI for $6.75 per share in upfront cash plus up to $2.50 per share in contingent value rights, the deal gives shareholders near-term certainty. This shifts the execution risk that analysts previously had to underwrite when rating the stock as a ‘Buy’ as a standalone company.

TD Cowen, Jefferies, JonesResearch, Canaccord, Guggenheim, Maxim, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Needham all downgraded ATAI to ‘Hold’ or ‘Neutral’ equivalents last week following the deal announcement. Several firms also trimmed or removed price targets in the process.

Once an acquisition price is locked in, analysts typically shift from an independent growth thesis to simply tracking the deal's likelihood of closing, since the stock's upside is now capped by the offer price rather than driven by clinical or commercial catalysts.

Lilly Deal Could Lift Interest Across Psychedelic Drugmakers

Not every note focused purely on ATAI itself. Jones Research flagged potential favorable read-through for other companies developing psychedelic therapeutics, specifically naming Compass Pathways (CMPS), HelusPharma (HELP), Definium Therapeutics (DFTX), and GHResearch (GHRS). The firm forecast that Lilly's willingness to pay a premium for a clinical-stage psychedelic drugmaker like ATAI could lift sentiment across the sector.

Among the cohort, DFTX’s stock has nearly quadrupled in value over the past year and has the largest market capitalization at nearly $6 billion. Meanwhile, CMPS’ stock has tripled in the last 12 months and has a market capitalization of around $1.6 billion.

DFTX, CMPS, GHRS, HELP price change and market capitaliation over the past 12 months. | Source: Koyfin

DFTX stock edged around 0.2% higher in pre-market trade on Monday, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company slipping to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. CMPS stock rose nearly 1% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment trending in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

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